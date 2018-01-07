Sudanese police scatter bread protest

KHARTOUM — Sudanese police fired teargas on yesterday to disperse some 400 demonstrators who marched through the city of Sennar to protest against a hike in bread prices, eyewitnesses said.

Reuters

The were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries.

Bread prices in Sudan have doubled since the government eliminated subsidies this week under its 2018 budget.

The price of a loaf of bread rose from 0,5 Sudanese pounds (7 cents) to 1 pound, the Bakeries Union said on Friday, after the prices of wheat flour rose.

“We were protesting today against the rise in bread prices and we call on the government to scrap it,” said a protestor in Sennar, about 300km south of Khartoum.

“We can’t afford to buy a piece of bread for a whole pound,” said the demonstrator, who did not want to give his name.

The ministry of interior could not be reached for comment.

The country’s main opposition parties have called for peaceful protests against the price hikes, and crowds gathered outside bakeries in Khartoum on Friday, expressing frustration at the government’s move.

Sudan’s government has begun a series of economic reforms in line with International Monetary Fund recommendations aimed at putting the country’s ailing economy back on track.