ZSE all share index closes at 97,59 points

HARARE — The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange All Share Index lost 2,41% in the week to close at 97,59 points on losses recorded by most top 10 stocks.

The Source

The local bourse rolled out the all share index and the top 10 index for its big cap counters with effect from Tuesday. The all share index will represent the benchmark going forward.

The top 10 index lost 2,34% to settle at 97,66 points. Counters captured in the top 10 index include Delta, Econet, Old Mutual, National Foods, Hippo, BAT, Simbisa, Seedco, Innscor and Padenga.

Market capitalisation dropped 3,59% in the week to close at $9,2 billion from $9,6 billion in the previous week.

Total market turnover recorded on the local bourse amounted to $1,6 million in the week under review.

Beverage maker Delta lost 2,96% to close the week at 155,26 cents.

Econet, BAT and National Foods eased 2,34%, 1,96% and 0,77% to settle at 90 cents, 3,500 cents and 645 cents in that order.

Old Mutual and Simbisa shedded 14,35% and 2,89% to close at 472,84 cents and 45,64 cents respectively.

Retail giant, OK Zimbabwe lost 17,3% to trade at 16,54 cents while PPC dropped 16,35% to settle at 87 cents in the week under analysis.

CBZ also lost 19,67% to settle at 12,05 cents while Barclays eased 1,67% to trade at 5,9 cents.

Dawn eased 15% to trade at 1,7 cents and brick maker, Willdale shedded 6,85% to close the week at 0,68 cents.

On the gainers pack were Zimre, Edgars and Meikles which added 19,69%, 16,92% and 1,54% to settle at 3,1 cents, 4,7 cents and 29,65 cents respectively.

On the mining resource, RioZim, Bindura and Falcon remained unchanged at their previous share prices of 120 cents, 5,52 cents and 2,2 cents respectively. Additionally, Hwange remained unchanged at 3,8 cents.

Foreign participation was low during the week, with only 21% of the trades being foreign trades. Foreigners were net buyers in the week, with purchases amounting to $655,148 compared to sales of $198,494.