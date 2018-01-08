Inform Bonne set for January move

INFORM Warriors frontman Macauley Bonne has emerged a prime target for English National League Two side Grimsby Town as they look to bolster their attacking options before the close of the January transfer window.

BY DANIEL NHAKANISO

The 21-year-old England-born Zimbabwe international has notched 13 goals this term for Leyton Orient and is the current joint-top scorer in the National League, the fifth tier of the English football league system.

Bonne’s goal scoring prowess has reportedly caught the attention of Grimsby Town, who are currently in 14th position in League Two, the fourth-highest division overall in the English football league system.

Grimsby Town assistant manager told reporters on Friday that they “are working day and night to bolster the club’s attacking options” this month.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of today’s clash with Morecambe, Wilkinson refused to be drawn on whether the Mariners are in the market for Bonne.

“The gaffer (Russell Slade) is working really hard. We were in until late last night,” Wilkinson told the Grimsby Telegraph.

“We’re trying to make sure that we can improve the squad, and bring players in to help build the squad up.

“But there is no news at this moment of time that I can tell you.”

When asked if Bonne was a transfer target, Wilkinson replied: “At the end of the day, he (Bonne) is at another club. I can’t confirm or deny it.

“We are trying to make progress. As with all football things, it’s a million-dollar question.

“Things do change minute-by-minute, and hour-by-hour. We are working extremely hard behind the scenes to make sure if we can, we bring someone in who is going to improve us.

“If the right person becomes available, and the right deal can be done, there is every chance we will try and bring someone in.”

Bonne has experienced a rebirth since joining Leyton Orient having struggled to pin down a place in the team at League Two side Colchester.

The talented striker featured for the Warriors in international friendlies against Lesotho and Namibia in Namibia and will be hoping to be included in coach Sunday Chidzambwa’s squad for this year’s next year’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.