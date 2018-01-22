ISIS can attack the Olympic objects in South Korea

The members of terrorist organization Islamic State call their allies to take vengeance on for defeat in Syria and Iraq.

Islamists want to show the whole world that they lost just the battle not the war in Middle East. Some experts suppose that the terrorists are planning to organize the diversions during Winter Olympic Games 2018 in South Korean PyeongChang.

The Olympic Games as a symbol of peace and international cooperation were attacked many times by extremist organizations. The real tragedy was 1972 in Munich when the members of the Palestinian organization Black September committed the act of terrorism, 11 sportsmen from Israel team of the Olympic Games became victims. Nowadays Arabian-Israel conflict is going to have tragic consequences because of provocative initiatives of Washington to recognize Jerusalem as a capital of Jewish State.

Moreover, the members of the teams-participants of international coalitions against the terrorism can suffer in Asia and Middle East because of active combat operations. Washington and its allies repeatedly informed about the success liquidation of terrorists on the territory of Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and other states. Now the terrorists are constantly trying to strike blows against peaceful population of the USA and European countries. More than 100 citizens became victims because of such kinds of terrorist attacks in 2017.

The Olympic Games in South Korea are a potential target for terrorists. Evidently, the acts of terrorism can be prepared by the members of Islamic group Aby Saiaf, the sell of Islamic State, the members of it had to disperse in countries of Asian-Pacific region like ordinary tourists after they had had mass defeat in the Philippines.

It stands to reason, the security measures are organized at top level by the host party but taking the stream of tourists and particularities of the region it won′t be easy for the foreign special services to support South Korean policemen effectively. The authorities of some countries now doubt their national teams take part in the Olympic Games in South Korea.

In Germany, France and the USA the issue about the sending the sportsmen to PyeongChang is being discussed on top level.