SK Moyo appointed acting Information minister

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Zanu PF spokesperson, Simon Khaya Moyo as the Acting Information, Media and Broadcasting Services minister until further notice

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Misheck Sibanda said Khaya Moyo, who is also the Energy and Power Development minister, was expected to prepare targeted priorities for the ministry for presentation within the 100-day circle.

The portfolio had no minister after war veterans leader, Chris Mutsvangwa who had initially been named for the portfolio was left out when Mnangagwa swore in his new Cabinet in November because he had no parliamentary seat.

Khaya Moyo was the Information minister when president Robert Mugabe was ousted after the military-led “Operation Restore Legacy” which ushered in Mnangagwa’s new administration.