Suspected poachers in police custody

Four suspected poachers were arrested in Bulawayo after they were allegedly caught with 125kg of elephant tusks marked with fake serial numbers, the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) has said.

GIFT NJIRISI

Zimparks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo said the suspects, Christopher Musoni, Vusa Nyoni, Norman Dlamini and Edward Van Asweden were arrested on Tuesday after a tip off.

“We informed the police who manned a roadblock along the road, leading to the arrest of the poachers,” he said.

“All legally recognised tusks are marked with serial numbers. The poachers marked the tusks with fake serial numbers to ward off authorities.”

The four suspects are currently in police custody and waiting to appear in court.