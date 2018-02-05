Chegutu cholera outbreak: Red Cross intervenes

A cholera outbreak in Chegutu has claimed five lives and as of last week, infections had reached 73.

By STAFF REPORTER

Cholera is an acute diarrhoeal disease that can kill within hours if left untreated. The disease thrives in places of poor sanitation and hygiene.

In a raft of measures to contain the epidemic in Chegutu, government has engaged partners to stop the spread of the disease.

The Zimbabwe Red Cross Society (ZRCS), under its disaster management as well as water and sanitation and hygiene promotion components, is among a several organisations that are assisting government to combat the cholera epidemic in Chegutu.

“Our intervention is meant to reduce the epidemic through sensitisation of communities on proper hygiene,” said ZRCS secretary-general Maxwell Phiri.

“We have been in the community doing awareness campaigns at schools and other institutions. Our volunteers came and worked with the community in improving hygiene together with Ministry of Health and Child Care. They have reached about 15 000 households.”

Phiri said since the source of cholera was not clear, it was prudent on their part to promote hygiene, especially at public places.

“We have brought buckets and jerry cans and we are still mobilising more because there is more need for that. So far we have distributed in institutions because they are at risk since people gather at such places,” he said.

“On the other hand, we have pledged to rehabilitate four of the eight malfunctioning boreholes. We have engaged personnel from the local authority and District Development Fund so that we rehabilitate the boreholes.”

Chegutu district administrator Tariro Tomu, while welcoming the support from various organisations, said the Chegutu water reticulation needed a complete overhaul.

“Organisations have come to assist us in several ways that include having hygiene awareness campaigns and donating non-food items. With the help of these organisations and different government departments, we are managing the situation,” said Tomu.

“For the long-term, there is need to revamp the water reticulation system and ensure that safe water reaches every household or institution in Chegutu.”

Phiri said ZRCS would keep monitoring the situation in Chegutu and other towns.

“Our team on the ground is doing their best, but it’s not enough. We need to scale up resource mobilisation and beef up health promotion, not only in Chegutu, but throughout the country,” he said.

ZRCS is a voluntary organisation whose aim is to alleviate the suffering of the most vulnerable communities. It is an auxiliary to government as mandated through the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society Act of Parliament No 30 of 1981, also known as Chapter 17:08.