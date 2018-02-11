Dynamos test for DeMbare

Harare giants Dynamos are set to test themselves against two of their namesakes Power Dynamos and Lusaka Dynamos of Zambia in a mouthwatering four-team tournament that also features CAPS United at the National Sports Stadium early next month.

BY MICHAEL KARIATI/MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

Just like the local teams, Power Dynamos and Lusaka Dynamos are using the tournament to prepare for their forthcoming season after both failed to win the domestic football title last season.

Lusaka Dynamos who finished fifth in the Zambian league, one rung above Power Dynamos are expected to give Dynamos and CAPS United the sort of competition they need ahead of the start of the season.

The tournament has been slated for March 4.

The tournament organisers’ spokesperson Blessing Piki said they have agreed terms with all the four teams taking part in the competition and all was set for what looks like an enthralling pre-season opener.

“All the four teams have agreed to participate after agreeing to what is on offer in terms of appearance fees. What is now left is for the fans to come and watch their teams in action,” said Piki.

The tournament will give followers of Makepekepe and DeMbare the opportunity to see what their teams will offer this season.

Dynamos have had a much better pre-season compared to last year after bolstering their squad with a number of quality signings, thus giving coach Lloyd Mutasa the audacity to demand nothing short of the championship.

“We are looking good, but we can only know where we are when we begin to play against other teams. I think we have a very competitive side this year compared to last year. As Dynamos because we finished second last season, the only other option is to become champions. It’s going to be tough, but that is what we are looking to achieve this year,” Mutasa said

Dynamos will get their first taste of pre-season action when they play Division One sides Mushowani Stars and Buffaloes this afternoon.

The match against Mushowani will kick off at 1pm while the one against the army side is set for 3pm.

Mutasa will get the chance to assess his new signings, including Raphael Manuvire, Blessing Moyo, Jimmy Tigere, James Marufu, Panashe Mutasa, Tatenda Dzumbunu and Marvelous Mukumba, among others.

Meanwhile, Dynamos received a major boost to their pre-season preparations after striking a deal with Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks), which will see the team go on a five-day training camp in Nyanga starting tomorrow.

ZimParks public relations manager Tinashe Farawo confirmed the development, revealing that negotiations for a long-term partnership were underway.

“We are very excited to be partnering Dynamos in their pre-season preparations and we hope this is the beginning of bigger things to come as we are eager to have a long-term partnership that will bring benefits to both institutions,” said Farawo.

“For a start we saw it fit that the team hold their pre-season camp at one of our facilities in the Eastern Highlands and allow the team to bond since there have been new faces that have joined the club.”