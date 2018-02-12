AMH hosts lovers’ dinner

Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) has lined up an exceptional treat for lovebirds on the ultimate day of love, Valentine’s Day, on Wednesday at the Monomotapa Hotel in Harare.

By Staff Reporter

To be part of the classy black tie event, which will start at 6pm in The Great Indaba conference space, couples will part with a reasonable $100.

“When you consider the social degradation of our time today, one cannot help but think that love is all that is needed to make things right,” said AMH marketing executive Lorraine Mupfudze.

Running under the theme All you need is love, Mupfudze said the event was a chance for many to reignite and nurture mutual love attractions in an ideal environment.

“As we celebrate love this month it is a time to show love, all kinds of love to those dear to us and what we want to achieve through this event is offering the best and long-lasting experiences anyone has ever had,” she said.

“If we all show love to one another, will this world not be a better place?”

In the build-up to the night where lucky attendees will walk away with different prizes, those who pay before February 12 [tomorrow] stand a chance to win two nights for two at Troutbeck resort in the majestic Manicaland province.

AMH are the publishers of NewsDay, The Standard and the Zimbabwe Independent.