Chamisa barred from Tsvangirai funeral

Self-imposed acting MDC-T leader Nelson Chamisa’s fallout with the family of the late party leader Morgan Tsvangirai deepened yesterday when the veteran opposition leader’s mother declared she doesn’t want to see him at her son’s funeral.

BY EVERSON MUSHAVA

Tsvangirai’s mother also said she did not want to see Tsvangirai’s widow Elizabeth Macheka.

The two are accused of trying to grab power in the MDC-T at a time the family and party supporters are in mourning.

“Tell your uncles, I don’t want to see Elizabeth and Chamisa here or I will kill myself,” Tsvangirai’s mother said in a recording aired on ZTV last night.

According to family sources, one of Tsvangirai’s brothers refused to shake Chamisa’s hand at the airport as the body arrived from South Africa.

Macheka had arrived on an earlier flight. Chamisa raised eyebrows when he announced that Tsvangirai’s body would be taken to the army barracks on arrival amid claims the politician’s family had not been briefed about the arrangements.