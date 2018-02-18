Chamisa barred from Tsvangirai funeral

Self-imposed acting MDC-T leader Nelson Chamisa’s fallout with the family of the late party leader Morgan Tsvangirai deepened yesterday when the veteran opposition leader’s mother declared she doesn’t want to see him at her son’s funeral.
BY EVERSON MUSHAVA
Tsvangirai’s mother also said she did not want to see Tsvangirai’s widow Elizabeth Macheka.
The two are accused of trying to grab power in the MDC-T at a time the family and party supporters are in mourning.
“Tell your uncles, I don’t want to see Elizabeth and Chamisa here or I will kill myself,” Tsvangirai’s mother said in a recording aired on ZTV last night.
According to family sources, one of Tsvangirai’s brothers refused to shake Chamisa’s hand at the airport as the body arrived from South Africa.
Macheka had arrived on an earlier flight. Chamisa raised eyebrows when he announced that Tsvangirai’s body would be taken to the army barracks on arrival amid claims the politician’s family had not been briefed about the arrangements.
They should just give the old woman a rope to hang herself. Ndivo vana mai who abusing varoora ava. So if she is supporting Mudzuri then she is dating Mudzuri. Thats why they will struggle to remove ZANU PF
you are ryt she is an old ful with out respect
Nhayi veduwe nyaya dzebato rezvematongerwo enyika dzinopinda papi mudzinza remufi. Vedzinza
vane chekuita nenhaka iyi papi. Asi dzinza rekwa Tsvangirai nedzinza nekwa mbuya Tsvangirai vane
SHARES muMDC kani. Vasafunge kuti zvainonzi MDC-T yava yekwa Tsvangirai ka. Nhayi vazhinji imi,
maonaka dambudziko rekupa bato rezvematongerwo enyika zita redzinza. Vehukama vanenge voti ibato redzinza. MDC-M, gadzirisayiwo izvi nguva ichipo, Tsoko dzose dzinenge dzozofunga kuti nderavo pakazenge paitika chiitiko
chakadayi. Chikuru nakare, kugara nhaka huona dzevamwe. Ichi chidzidzo chikuru kwazvo hama.
She never said anything about the party did she
Disgraceful Pastor Chamisa and his backers lack respect. Mbuya has her reasons for taking that position
What reasons?
Nhayi veduwe, nhaka yezvematongerwo enyika ineyi nechekuita nedzinza remufi kana ramai vemufi? Asi sezvo richinzi MDC-T, mhuri yekwaTsvangirai nemhuri yekwambuya vane SHARES mubato irisu? Hamawe, maonaka zvinozoitika mukapa mapato mazita edzinza. MDC-M, hecho chidzidzo pachiine nguva. Mangwana chirikwenyu, Tsoko dzose dzinenge dzoti ndedzaro.
Mbuya Tsvangirai, chemayi mwana. Zvematongerwo enyika izvi, maita mukweguru mazviri. Zvimwe makanzwa kuti ngana nayonini vanechekuita nekufa kwemukorori. Mhenoka, PANOFAMUNHUKUTAURAKUNOWANDA. Asi umm, kwedu hatizvizosvikawo apa.
Ndipeiwo chikonzero chavanodzingira Chamisa, uye nekusada kuti Chamisa ataure. Kunge mbuya vane chigaro muMDC-T.