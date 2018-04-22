Khupe party gets new leaders

EXPELLED MDC-T deputy president Thokozani Khupe was yesterday elected unopposed as the leader of a breakaway MDC-T formation, and the ex-deputy prime minister quickly said she did not regret cutting ties with her former colleagues in the opposition party formed in 1999.
BY NQOBANI NDLOVU
The Khupe-led MDC-T held an extraordinary congress at Stanley Square, Makokoba in Bulawayo, where a new leadership was elected, the party’s constitution amended and the symbol changed.
The congress was held under the theme Building A New Zimbabwe Anchored On Constitutionalism, The Rule of Law, Tolerance, Love, Peace and Solidarity.
Khupe and MDC-T leader Nelson Chamisa are locked in a High Court battle over the use of the party name and logo following a recent split triggered by a leadership dispute over who was supposed to be the party leader after the passing-away of Morgan Tsvangirai in February.
Chamisa grabbed the presidency after his endorsement by the MDC-T national council, but Khupe dismissed his appointment as unconstitutional, and claimed she was the leader on grounds she was the only elected vice president.
“Let me state categorically, that we make no apology about calling to order those of our comrades who have hijacked our party to further their goals and political expediency at the expense of the general populace who make this movement for democratic change such a glorious organisation to call home,” Khupe said in her acceptance speech.
“Constitutionalism is the blood of the party, democracy is the bones that it stands on, and our values are the flesh to this body we call MDC-T.
“This congress is, therefore, a clarion call to us to embrace constitutionalism and democratic principles.”
The congress was attended by representatives of the People’s Rainbow Coalition — a coalition of opposition parties such as the National People’s Party and the People’s Democratic Party.
Meanwhile, incoming secretary-general Nixon Nyakadzino confirmed the congress resolved to remove Tsvangira’s face from the MDC-T logo, and replaced it with a baby face.
“It’s not the party symbol that has changed. It still remains an open palm, which is of the MDC-T and what we have done is having our former president being the deceased,” he said.
“We felt that since we are now going for another election, we cannot be seen as if we want to go and vote for the deceased.”
Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Francis Bere last week reserved judgement in a case in which the Chamisa-led MDC-T is suing Khupe and her allies over the use of the party name and logo.
Nyikadzino added: “The other resolutions that emerged today were constitutional proposals in terms of amending the party constitution.
“In that regard, we were trying to go back to the founding principles of the party when it started when it had only one vice-president, when the party could make certain decisions at congress rather than at national council level.”
Nyikadzino is deputised by academic Samukele Hadebe.
Former MDC-T organising-secretary Abednico Bhebhe is now the chairperson, Obert Gutu is Khupe’s deputy, activist Yvonne Musarurwa is the organising-secretary, the treasurer-general is Chief Ndlovu and Linda Masarira is the spokesperson.
Activist Fungai Masaiti is the youth assembly chairperson and Dorothy Ndlovu is the women’s chairperson.
Its clear this is a new party she formed so why not have a new name and concentrate on campaigning instead of wasting resources fighting court battles.And even were she to win parliament can be dissolved anytime now or maybe there is a hidden agenda to these court battles not open to the ordinary people.
True.Going forward Khupe will no longer be news
Parizvino vanhu ava vabva kuma province gumi enyika. Chienda kune mamwe mapfumbamwe, woona ungano, ndozvichaita uzive
paumire chaipo.
khupe remains right as far as their(MDC-T) constitution is concerned;however she is flowing against the tide;the mdc-t’s block supporters have clearly chosen to ignore their former word(their so called constitution) in a flagrant show that big following is not informed by quality leadership but by biased stance- a repeat of the Tsvangirai-Ncube or Gibson Sibanda 2005 fall out.Itz clear supporters don’t establish standards but only respond to biased instincts
ungagotiiko nhai addmore itnenge tichikuona zvedu commenting all over the place form Newsday to Youtube videos manje if people ever learn they should know what kept tsvangirai floating despite the so called legal issues from the breakaway factions is that politically he was strong and that’s what counted on voting day not some bitter ex MDC members with a grudge. Saka achadzidza hake zvakawanda come election day
It was not an extraordinary congress of MDC-T because it did not have the delegates from the party required by the Constitution.So Khupe has already broken the Constitution that she is pretending to uphold.
Good luck to her.The people of Zimbabwe will decide at the elections.
masupporters aChamisa vaiti khupe haana masupporters. varwadziwa becoz she just did what Chamisa refused. Also see how the party is gender sensitive. Politics is a game of numbers and MDC will never learn kusvika yaparara. Instead of uniting its supporters its even chasing them. bullet train, $15bn, tsvimbo yaNkomo etc kamukomana kemanyepo. DR Khupe has my vote
She is a beneficiary of flawed constitution herself,she is power hungry,tribalist and she is on record of saying she is in politics because of money also on record saying she will fight to derail this project.regai adyirwe mari na Madhuku.the constitution of MDC-T is quite very very clear that the Central committee has the powers to appoint anyone.Remember this party is full of lawyers,not just lawyers but practicing lawyers and they cant all be wrong kushaya kan mumwe anoti guys we are wrong
Huwandu hwevanhu vanoenda kuCongress hauratidzi huwandu hwevatsigiri vebato. Nekuti vanhu vanenge vabva kugumi remaprovince. Kana muzvare Khupe vachida kuona huwandu chaihwo hwevatsigiri vavo, ngavaende Harare, Midlands, Mash E, C neW, Manicaland, Mat N neS neMasvingo. Byo haisi Zim. Uye Zim haisi Byo. Apinda panyangaka, chokwadi chobuda pachenazve. Muzvare Khupe kuva
Mutungamiri weZimbabwe?
its interesting, they removed the face of the “deceased” but want to maintain the ‘T’ in MDC-T. do they know what the ‘T’ stands for?
ndopaunongoona kuti hadzimo mumusoro vanoda kutamba ne the future of zimbabweans by derailing the fight to remove ZANU. Kudenga kuna mwari