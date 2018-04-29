Choral group appeals for financial assistance

A40-member choir, Note2etoN (pronounced Note to Note), is on the verge of making history by becoming the first ever choral ensemble from Zimbabwe to participate at the World Choir Games set for Tshwane, South Africa, in July.

By Kennedy Nyavaya

The games, which will take place between July 4 and 18 for the first time in Africa, are a musical contest created with an “aim to peacefully unify people and nations connected by song in a fair competition”, according to the World Choir Games website.

In a recent interview with The Standard Style, Note2etoN’s public relations representative Shamiso Bobo appealed for financial support to make their dream of participating at the games a reality.

“It is not all the time that your hobby takes you this far. So, now we are trying to line up events and make sure that we attend,” said Bobo.

Founded by Sabelo Nyoni-Maswaure and Kuda Nyemba in 2016, the choir has achieved several notable successes, including at the National Institute of Allied Arts Music Festival in 2016 and 2017.

Bobo said the group, made up of friends and colleagues bound by the love for music, was not financially prepared for the success they now enjoy after being formed two years ago.

“It was not that serious when we started but we kept on winning local competitions so we just took a shot in the dark and the [winning] moment was exhilarating, it was amazing.”

she explained how they beat other local groups, saying this was the genesis of serious commitment.

Over $25 000 is needed for them to attend the 10th edition of the prestigious games and Bobo has extended the begging bowl to well-wishers.

“We have 40 members in the choir and we need to register and buy uniforms. For transport and accommodation, we are also appealing for donations,” she said.

In addition, the group has been holding different concerts and selling apparel in an effort to raise the needed funds.

The World Choir Games are an international choral fiesta which takes place every two years across the globe.