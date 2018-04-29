Violence mars Nichrut/Caps United thriller

VIOLENCE dented probably one of the best Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matches witnessed at Ascot Stadium in recent years following nasty clashes after CAPS United’s thrilling 4-3 victory over Premiership newboys Nichrut yesterday.

BY SPORTS REPORTER

Nichrut…… (2) 3

CAPS United (2) 4

Fans from both teams went berserk nine minutes from time causing a 16-minute stoppage.

Away from the fan madness Simba Nhivi turned back the hands of time to two seasons ago when he was the hero for CAPS United when his goal gave them the league title against Chapungu in 2016.

Yesterday he replicated that fine form with a memorable hat-trick that propelled CAPS United to come back from a two-goal deficit to win the match.

Nichrut, had started the match brighter with Tatenda Hapazari putting them ahead in the 13th minute tapping in a corner kick from Farai Vimisayi, but Nhivi levelled seven minutes later finishing off a move from Brian Muzondiwa.

Gerald Bhero restored Nichrut’s lead three minutes from halftime with a contender of the goal of the season, releasing a 35-metre drive that gave Prosper Chigumba no chance.

Exciting Nichrut winger Shepherd Sithole increased the lead in the 50th minute capitalising on a CAPS United defensive mix-up.

Nhivi however reduced the arrears seven minutes later when his dipping volley fooled Nichrut goalkeeper Stanley Chakwana who failed to tip it over the bar.

CAPS were then handed a lifeline when Bruce Gurure scored an own goal trying to defend a corner kick in the 75th minute.

And the visitors took the lead for the first time in the contest six minutes from full time as Nhivi capped his fine afternoon with a well-taken goal from outside the box.

Nhivi received the ball from Milton Ncube, picked up his spot before releasing a low shot beyond the goalkeeper.

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe was elated by his team’s resilience.

“It shows great character to come back from two goals down and win the game. It shows a lot of team spirit and unity,” said Chitembwe.