Econet scoops top honours at ZITF 2018

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, the country’s largest telecommunications, media and technology company, yesterday won the award for the best overall stand at this year’s Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF 2018) in Bulawayo.

The company’s stand – a star attraction at the country’s premier trade and business exhibition because of its digital and interactive features – also won the Best ICT Exhibit award.

The awards were presented to the company’s senior management team by President Emmerson Mnangagwa at an awards ceremony during the official opening of the Trade Fair yesterday.

Econet’s stand – with its standout modern look and feel – showcased its telecom, digital, fintech, media, insurance and security products, among them Kwese TV, EcoCash, Steward Bank, Econet Connected Lifestyle and EcoSure.

The company also exhibited its youth empowerment and education programmes – Elevate Youth Club, Ruzivo Digital Learning and Higherlife Foundation, the social investment organization Econet supports, which offers the Capernaum and Joshua Nkomo scholarships to thousands of young people.

Econet, which has consistently participated at the ZITF over the years, got a visit at its stand from Vice President Rtd General Constantino Chiwenga earlier in the week.

The company’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr Douglas Mboweni, yesterday expressed his joy at winning the coveted overall best ZITF stand award, as well as the best ICT award.

“I am delighted at the recognition and am very happy for our staff and management that worked so hard to ensure we are represented well at the Trade Fair,” Mr Mboweni said.

“I am also acutely aware that we are where we are as a business by the grace of God and because of our customers. And so I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our valued customers for their continued support,” said Mr Mboweni, whose company is the market leader in the ICT industry with over 10 million connected customers.

“I am also most grateful that the Vice President, Rtd General Constantino Chiwenga, made the time to visit our stand and personally saw and experienced some of our products and services,” Mr Mboweni said.

He added that Econet would continue to play its part in investing in the economy and in using technology as a catalyst for business growth in Zimbabwe by creating employment opportunities and contributing to government revenues through various statutory obligations.

Econet is thought to have contributed in excess of US$3 billion to the Zimbabwean economy through infrastructure investment, direct and downstream employment creation, as well as through taxes, levies and licence fees.