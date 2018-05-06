Man tries to dump ‘suicidal’ wife

A Harare man is trying to divorce his wife accusing her of being suicidal.

Steven Mashora appeared before Harare magistrate Manase Masiwa seeking a peace order against Morleen Smoke, accusing her of refusing to leave his house even after their relationship broke down.

“She was my girlfriend for some time and she is now forcing me to live with her,” he said.

“She has threatened to commit suicide if I refuse, but I am not interested in her and I want her to leave my house.”

Mashora also alleged that Smoke was trying to use her pregnancy to trap him into marriage.

“She claims that she is pregnant and I told her that I will not live with her until I confirm that the child is mine,” he said.

He accused Smoke of being a “lazy thief”, alleging that she steals from him when he is at work.

However, the woman insisted her boyfriend was trying to evade his responsibilities.

Masiwa refused to grant the peace order and advised Mashora to divorce his wife through proper channels.