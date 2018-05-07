Chicken Inn too good for Byo City

CHICKEN Inn continued from where they left during the week when they piled misery on neighbours Bulawayo City in an entertaining Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Luveve Stadium yesterday.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Chicken Inn……. (1) 2

Bulawayo City… (0) 1

George Majika dispossessed Ishmael Wadi on the left and made a solo run before letting off a screamer in the 21st minute to beat goalkeeper Takudzwa Ndoro and put the GameCocks in the lead.

Obadiah Tarumbwa made certain Chicken Inn piled pressure on the leading pack four minutes after the break when Bulawayo City defenders failed to deal with a cross and the veteran striker pounced on the ball and hit the roof of the nets.

After dominating play for the better part of the game, Chicken Inn lapsed in the dying minutes and substitute Nhlanhla Ndlovu got the local authority side’s facesaver 10 minutes before the final whistle.

Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas was happy that after three consecutive draws last month, his side had managed two wins on the trot.

“It’s pleasing to pick maximum points in two games, but fatigue crept into the boys. It’s good to get a win from a derby. I think we played good football, but the goal we gave them was self-inflicted. Things are coming together, which is pleasing. We will continue working hard to get those results,” Antipas.

It’s not looking good for Bulawayo City who after an emphatic mid-week win lost their seventh match in 10 games with only two wins and a draw.

Interim coach Bekithemba Ndlovu said they lost to an experienced side, but they played better in the second half. He was happy with the response he was getting from his players.

“We will work on our shortcomings. I am happy because the boys are responding well,” Ndlovu said.

Teams:

Chicken Inn: E Chipezeze, P Bernard, D Lunga, G Goddard, M Jackson, I Mucheneka, S Munawa, C Matawu (W Kamudyariwa 59‘), O Chirinda (K Nasama 78’), G Majika, O Tarumbwa

Bulawayo City: T Ndoro, C Ncube, Z Ncube, I Wadi (N Ndlovu 72’), E Mudzingwa, T Tavengwa, H Ncube, R Pavari, J Kaunda (C Rupiya 47’), T January, M Sibanda (T Banda 46’).