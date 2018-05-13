Is Ginimbi the new deal in town?

When businessman Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure brought Davido to Zimbabwe last month to celebrate his annual VIP all-white party, many thought that was a once-off thing, but it seems the business tycoon has thrown his all into the music promotion ring.

By Sindiso Dube

Many feel Ginimbi is what Philip Chiyangwa was when he took over Zifa by flexing his financial muscle, showing off in every aspect while leaving fans with questions as to whether or not he was doing it to promote his flashy lifestyle or was in it for the football cause.

Some argue that Ginimbi is the breath of fresh air needed in the showbiz industry, which had been dominated by the same old promoters.

Ginimbi managed to bring the Naija superstar after two failed attempts by award-winning promoters 2kings Entertainment to do so, a development that got many music followers suggesting that Davido might have finally answered to the “call of money”. It looks as if Ginimbi dangled a hefty pay cheque to lure Davido to Zimbabwe as he was on a global tour dubbed #30BillionConcert.

For some time, Chipaz Entertainment and 2Kings Entertainment took turns in the entertainment circles, hosting international acts, while they called the shots on where and when to host the most sought-after local artistes such as Winky D, Jah Prayzah and Soul Jah Love, among others.

Ginimbi’s financial muscle might be pushing traditional music promoters to the periphery if the current trend continues, especially if he succeeds in bringing to Zimbabwe the god of rhumba and Afro-beat, Fally Ipupa N’simba, known by his stage name Fally Ipupa, on May 26.

Ginimbi has the money to host the Democratic Republic of Congo singer, famed for the hit track Eloko Oyo. The self-styled millionaire has never made it a secret that he has enough money to bring the biggest foreign artistes to Zimbabwe.

Davido, having been warmly hosted by Ginimbi revealed at the #30BillionConcert, that he would be coming to perform annually in Zimbabwe courtesy of “My Guy”, as Ginimbi is affectionately known.

“This is just the beginning of bigger things in Zimbabwe. You will see for yourself, especially if you thought the Davido show was our peak,” Ginimbi told The Standard Style last week.

“I will give you more details soon on bigger names I am bringing into the country, my guy.”

Faly Ipupa recently featured the legendary R Kelly on his single titled Nidja.

“My guy, I am unpredictable and I do what you think is unimaginable. I can bring an American star when you least expect it,” Ginimbi said.