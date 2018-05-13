Top Menu



Potraz sets sights on Manicaland

May 13, 2018 in Local, News

The Postal and Telecommunication Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) will this week descend on Manicaland as it intensifies its aggressive drive to educate consumers about their rights.

A number of road-shows have been lined up across the province where consumers will be educated about various topics such as internet safety for children, consumer rights and responsibility and consumers’ complaint procedures where Potraz is encouraging consumers to report to them when they are short-changed by network providers.

The road-shows, set to start tomorrow, will be held in Birchenough bridge, Nyanyadzi, Nedziwa, Marange, Odzi, Penhalonga, Watsomba, London Store, Tombo 1, Tombo 2 and Nyanga township.

This year alone Potraz has held road-shows in Mutoko, Muzarabani, Gokwe, parts of Matabeleland and Centenary, among other areas. — KENNETH NYANGANI

