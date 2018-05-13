Sex-starved hubby takes wife to court

A Harare man has been granted a protection order against his wife after she denied him his conjugal rights and abused his dogs.

GIFT NJIRISI

Charles Katso told magistrate Manase Masiwa that his wife, Angela, was in the habit of denying him sex, saying she was too young and he could not handle her.

He also accused his wife of beating his dogs with a stick every day.

“She is troubling me, she comes home in the early hours of the morning,” Katso said. “I know she is seeing other men.

“She insults me and calls me a fool for legally marrying her. She is the one who forced me to marry her after she got jealous of our neighbours who had married.”

Angela, a hairdresser, did not oppose her husband’s application, but accused him of chasing away her customers.

She said Katso accused her of being a prostitute and insulted her saying her relatives were loose.