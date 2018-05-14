Gaza clashes: Dozens killed as US opens Jerusalem embassy

At least 41 Palestinians have been killed and 1,800 wounded by Israeli troops, Palestinian officials say, in the deadliest day of clashes since the 2014 Gaza war.

BBC

The violence came as the US opened its embassy in Jerusalem, a controversial move that has infuriated Palestinians.

They see it as clear US backing for Israeli rule over the whole city, whose eastern part Palestinians lay claim to.

But President Trump hailed the move via a video link to the opening ceremony.

He said it had been a “long time coming”, adding: “Israel is a sovereign nation with the right to determine its own capital, but for many years we failed to recognise the obvious.”

He also said the US remained “committed to facilitating a lasting peace agreement”.