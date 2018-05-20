The promise of future success steals today’s happiness

By all counts, it is important for each of us and our collective, to dream, to create our own inspiring vision, to see that compelling goal of 10 years or 20 years of a “new me”… that $1 million bank account target, that state-house inauguration, or indeed to envision our place in heaven, in the seamless abundance of consummate joy and peace. Our personal, family and community goals give us drive and the motivation to get up every day and conquer, to execute our life mission. We are numb and motionless and we feel purposeless, idle and pointless without that great, inspiring goal of happiness and success, whatever our station in life, we need to dream of — a house, a degree, a car, fame, power, name it!