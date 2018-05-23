Speaking the language of faith

IT would appear that a lot of people, including Christians, don’t appreciate how to use their mouth. The mouth was not given just for eating, but for speaking right, because your life is a reflection of the harvest of words.

By PHILLIP CHIDAVAENZI

It follows, therefore, that as a Christian you must speak faith-filled words inspired by the word of God rather than your experiences or what you see with your physical eyes.

Allow me to share with you a few insights into the significance of your thoughts and words. Psalms 19:14 (KJV) says: “Let the words of my mouth, and the meditation of my heart, be acceptable in thy sight, O Lord, my strength, and my redeemer.”

A lot of times we are careless when we talk, and we also allow our minds to wander unchecked, spending a lot of times on thoughts and ideas that are often detrimental to our spiritual and physical health.

Psalm 19:14 demonstrates that our thoughts can be rejected by heaven. The psalmist is praying that God finds his thoughts and words acceptable. This means our thoughts and words can either be accepted or rejected.

I have always said good ideas are not good enough for a child of God. You need God-ideas. You need God-inspired thoughts, meditations and ideas. Joshua 1:8 (KJV): “This book of the law shall not depart out of thy mouth; but thou shalt meditate therein day and night, that thou mayest observe to do according to all that is written therein: for then thou shalt make thy way prosperous, and then thou shalt have good success.”

Here, we are informed about what to meditate on and how to speak. Allow the word of God to fill your mind and your mouth. The material for the meditation is already available.

The amount of revelation in your spirit will determine your progress in life. If your mind and your mouth are filled with negative thoughts and words, that will be reflected in the way you live. If you have not been thinking and speaking right, you need to change your settings so that you can function more efficiently and effectively as a child of God.

Maybe you are thinking you need deliverance from the devil, when you simply must deliver yourself from the way you speak because your words have become your trap. Proverbs 6:2 (NIV) says: “You have been trapped by what you said, ensnared by the words of your mouth.”

Are you the one who always says that things are tough for me, my life is difficult, I don’t have enough money, I am not good enough? Change your perspective of life. Change the way you think. Change your words. Never think or speak in a way that contradicts the way of God because you transmit confusing signals into the realm of spirit, and that will be reflected in your life. 2 Corinthians 4:13 (KJV): “We having the same spirit of faith, according as it is written, I believed, and therefore have I spoken; we also believe, and therefore speak…”

Is what you are speaking a reflection of what is written in the Word of God? Is it a reflection of what the Word says about you and the circumstances of your life?

Allow me to encourage you today to acquire a new vocabulary and a new language. It is called the language of faith.

l Phillip Chidavaenzi is the author of several books including Walking in the Spirit (2017) and Give Me Souls Or I Die! (2018). He can be contacted on pchidavaenzi@ newsday.co.zw