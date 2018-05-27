Noisy neighbour barred

A Harare woman was granted a protection order at the civil court after she accused her neighbour of insulting her and knocking too loudly on her gate.

Anna Taperewa appeared before magistrate Manase Masiwa accusing Kudzai Mapondera of being a nuisance.

GIFT NJIRISI

Mapondera opposed the application, arguing Taperewa, who she claimed was his aunt, was not telling the truth and was overreacting after a misunderstanding.

However, Taperewa said she was not related to Mapondera, but that they only shared a totem.