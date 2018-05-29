The spiritual law of sowing and reaping

The law of sowing and harvesting holds significant sway in the word of God and understanding it will help us live a fruitful life as children of God.

By PHILLIP CHIDAVAENZI

Spiritual laws, like any other laws, will work for everyone under the right conditions. When you fulfil its terms, it will produce results for you. This has scriptural basis in Galatians 6:7-8, which reads, “Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap. For he that soweth to his flesh shall of the flesh reap corruption; but he that soweth to the Spirit shall of the Spirit reap life everlasting.”

Life is about sowing and reaping. It is about seeds. What kind of seeds are you sowing? Your life is like a field, or a garden, and every day you are sowing seeds in that field, whether or not you realise it. Your thoughts are seed. Your words are seed. Whatever becomes of your life, what becomes of you, is first sowed in your mind and in your heart.

Bad seed produces bad fruit. Our opening scripture says when you sow to the flesh, you harvest corruption. When the Bible speaks of the flesh, it is not talking about your body. This is about your mind, and the way you reason, your thought processes, outside the influence of the word of God and the inspiration of the Holy Spirit.

When you sow to the flesh, it means when disaster strikes, you look to the world and unbelievers for solutions even when you are a child of God. Sowing to the flesh is about being dominated by negativity. When you reap corruption, it means you are not aligned to God’s master plan and blueprint for your life, so you are not getting the best out of your investment because it is freshly rather than spiritual.

What thoughts dominate your mind every day? Negative thoughts lead to negative communication, which, in turn, leads to negative actions. You manifest to the outside world that which is inside you. This was a principle shared by Jesus in Luke 6:45, “A good man out of the good treasure of his heart bringeth forth that which is good; and an evil man out of the evil treasure of his heart bringeth forth that which is evil: *for of the abundance of the heart his mouth speaketh.”

When I hear you speak for just a short while, I can tell the kind of seed that has been sown into your heart. When your life is out of sync with God’s word, it means it has been corrupted. But you need more and more of the word of God because it is the incorruptible seed.

This is the word out of which you were born again when you received Christ as your Lord. 1 Peter 1:23, “Being born again, not of corruptible seed, but of incorruptible, by the word of God, which liveth and abideth for ever.”

The word of God is the seed you need, because it is incorruptible, and when you have more and more of it, you will not harvest corruption. In other words, your life will be more and more Christ-like. It will not be corrupted by the thinking of the world.

The scripture then draws a parallel: when you sow to the spirit, when you make spiritual investments by depositing the word of God (good seed), into your heart, you will harvest “life everlasting”.

Whenever you see the term “everlasting life” or “eternal life” in your Bible, it is a reductive, or somewhat misleading, translation of the original Greek word, zoe. This is more than eternal life. It refers to the overcoming, undefeatable, unconquerable and indestructible life you received from God when you got born again.

You may be a Christian, yes, but if a good maize seed falls among weeds, it will be choked to death. If you only receive the word of God (good seed) on Sunday, and then take in other bad seeds (negative words and ideas) from friends, workmates or neighbours throughout the week, the bad seed, which will produce weeds and black jacks, will choke the good seed and it will not produce good fruit.

It is a spiritual law of sowing and harvesting. You can never harvest oranges from a lemon seed, as the popular saying goes.

Have a blessed week!

l Phillip Chidavaenzi is the author of several books including Walking in the Spirit (2017) and Give Me Souls, Or I Die! (2018).