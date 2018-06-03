Chamisa dares Mnangagwa

MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa yesterday vowed to finish off President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the forthcoming elections, saying the Zanu PF leader failed to embrace divergent views after taking over from his mentor Robert Mugabe last year.

By Jairos Saunyama

Chamisa told hundreds of his supporters at a rally in Wedza South that the alliance wanted to concentrate on drumming up support in rural areas because urban areas were secure.

“Our problem is not about the election, it is about how we are going to take this country forward,” he said.

“I wrote to Mnangagwa offering him advice, but he refused fearing that I would grab power from him.

“I did that after realisation that we could only take this country forward through collective leadership, but he refused to meet me.”

Chamisa said he was the only candidate who was capable of turning Zimbabwe’s economy around.

“There is no need for us to go to South Africa in search of menial jobs,” he said.

“Zimbabwe is not only for economic healing, but spiritual healing as well. I saw this in the spiritual realm.”

The former ICT minister said if he won the next elections, he would introduce reforms, including in the education sector where he said the new curriculum had done more harm than good.

The MDC-T leader vowed to deal with corruption once voted into power.

Chamisa’s whirlwhind campaign in Mashonaland East province has taken him to Mutoko, Chikomba and Wedza where he held well-attended rallies.

He is expected to hold another rally at Mahusekwa growth point today.

Mnangagwa last week announced that Zimbabwe would hold presidential, parliamentary and presidential elections on July 30.

The elections will be the first polls since 2002 without Mugabe and the late MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai as the main contestants.

Mugabe was toppled after a brief military takeover in November last year while Tsvangirai succumbed to cancer of the colon in February.