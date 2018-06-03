Macheso to take new album to Mutare

Mutare fans are in for a treat when Alick Macheso takes his album Dzinosvitsa Kure to the city a day after its launch for a performance at The Platinum Bar on Saturday.

BY CLAYTON MASEKESA

What makes this show unique is the fact that it will be a specail launch for the album Dzinosvitsa Kure in Mutare.

Macheso will unveil songs from the new album that have kept his multitude of fans on the edge for almost two years.

His last offering Tsoka Dzerwendo did well and featured songs such as the popular Gungwa, Wandirangaridza and Mude Mude.

The song Baba with heartbreaking lyrics among others also made an impact as the sungura crooner broke down during live shows.

Macheso has never disappointed each time he performs in Mutare, and next Saturday he is expected to be at his best, as he belts out tracks on the new album.

The fans will be in for a treat as they will relish the new album laden with heavy and intricate guitars.

As usual, the dancers led by Selemani “MaJuice” Mposhi will be available to enthuse the audience with their choreography.

In an interview with The Standard Style, Macheso’s publicist Tich Makahamadze said they were ready for the show in Mutare.

“We have strong and mutual relations with the people in Manicaland,” he said.

“The special launch in Mutare is a way to show thankfulness to our fans in Manicaland for their unwavering support. They have been there for us for a very long time.

“We have been overwhelmed by the response from people in Mutare and Manicaland as a whole and the fans have been positively backing us each time we performed at The Platinum Bar.”

Makahamadze said the band will be at its usual best to entertain the fans.

“We have more to show our loyal fans and they should come in their numbers to witness our act on stage,” he said.

The Platinum Bar director Esau Mupfumi said fans should come in their numbers and take the opportunity to celebrate the Mutare special launch in style.

“There is a new album that I think is hot and this will be a good reason for the fans to come in their numbers,” said Mupfumi.