Mother’s prayer answers gospel diva Tarie’s hope

“My mother inspired me to become a gospel music minister. Every night we would sing and pray. And music is the thing that really drew me close to God. From that time I knew that gospel music was going to be a part of my life for good”.

By Albert Masaka

What a powerful testimony of the power of prayer in changing the life of a born-again Christian from rising gospel artiste Tarie Hope, who composed her music while still at primary school and has finally managed to record it two decades later.

Hope, a Chinhoyi University of Technology lecturer, is soaring high with the recent release of her second album titled Into Me See, a product of Your Sound Africa Studios.

“Having started composing music when I was in primary school and being able to record it about two decades later is my biggest testimony,” Hope told The Standard Style on Wednesday.

“My second album is called Into Me See. It’s being well-received and a lot of people who have previewed the album are loving the tracks. It will be available in music shops, radio and online music stores on June 2 [yesterday],” Hope said.

It all began when Hope started singing in church at the age of five, together with her brother Spencer Mugoni, who is also a musician in his own right.

She started singing professionally as a recording artiste in 2016 and now has two albums under her belt.

Top local music producers Mono Mukundu of Monolio Studios and Nigel Nyangombe of Your Sound Africa Studios worked on her debut album titled Stepping Into two years ago.

Hope later did a video for a song titled Mazuva Angu off her first album, which is aired on ZTV, ChristTV and YouTube.

The gospel diva also holds live shows, ministering at church and concert platforms around Zimbabwe.

“I recently ministered at an annual concert in Chinhoyi called Worship Experience. It’s quite a big worship event locally,” she said.

“Achieving my dream of becoming a recording artiste and the fact that my music is being accepted by different people is also testimony of the power of God in my life.

“Finding money to record in these difficult times itself is yet another big testimony.”

The gospel artiste, who is pastor and lecturers in the department of Information and Communication Technology and Electronics at Chinhoyi University of Technology, is a powerful testimony of how God uplifts His people who are committed to do His work.

Getting her music on radio has been her biggest challenge and she is confident that her latest project will be better.

Hope is grounded in the Word of God.

“God is my biggest inspiration. My mother’s love for God and her lifestyle is my other source of inspiration,” she said.

“My dad’s hard work and perseverance makes me know that whatever I want in life I can achieve. Happy Father’s Month to my dad and all fathers out there looking out for their families.

“I served in the praise and worship team for Omega Family Church in Kwekwe from 2001 to 2009 and left when I got married to a pastor with whom I now lead a church in Chinhoyi.”

Married to Stanley Musabayeka, the couple are blessed with a son.

Hope attributes her ability to manage successfully her career as a musician, university lecturer and housewife to the power of Jesus Christ.

‘It’s hard work juggling all these things, but it’s certainly doable. I can do all things through Christ who gives me strength for each and every day.”

Tarie is grateful for the overwhelming support that she is receiving from her fans.

“Thank you for believing in me. Never stop supporting and praying for me.

“Go get hold of my second album Into Me See. Check out @tariehopemusic on all social media platforms.

“Feel free to contact and invite me to sing at your events” was her parting shot to her fans.

lYou may contact the columnist, Albert Masaka, on e-mail: albertmasaka7@gmail.com