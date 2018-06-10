Harare councillors demand refund

A Harare councillors are demanding $12 000 each from the local authority to settle the legal fees after the suspension by the government was lifted recently.

XOLISANI NCUBE

Wilson Janjazi of Kuwadzana, one of the three councillors that were suspended by former Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere on allegations of corruption, wrote to council demanding a refund.

“Following a legal battle between myself and City of Harare through the ministry of Local government, Public Works and National Housing soon after my suspension on the 24th of July 2017,” reads part of Janjazi’s letter to council, “I incurred legal costs, which I feel council must cater for since I have been cleared of any wrongdoing by the tribunal set up by the ministry.”

According to recent council minutes, similar demands were made by councillors Paula Macharangwanda and Urayayi Mangwiro.

Council’s finance committee resolved to refer their cases to the human resources and general purpose committee.