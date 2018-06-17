MDC-T member up for assault

A 38-year-old MDC-T supporter appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court facing charges of assaulting a colleague at the party’s headquarters, Harvest House.

DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Cosmas Njanji of Mungate village, Chief Chinamhora, appeared before magistrate Victoria Mashamba facing assault charges and was remanded to June 29 on $100 bail.

It is the State’s case that on June 6 this year, the complainant and Njanji were at Harvest House where they were in the process of consolidating lists of party

members in preparation for MDC primary elections which were to be conducted in Goromonzi ward 4.

It is alleged during the discussions a misunderstanding arose between Njanji and his alleged accomplice, Tapiwa Murima, who is still at large, and the complainant. Njanji allegedly stood up and started to assault the complainant using clenched fists and a metal rod all over the complainant’s body.