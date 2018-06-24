Hwange Colliery new board members nominated

The government on Friday announced its nominees to the board of Hwange Colliery Company Limited (HCCL).

The nominees are Alan Mashingaidze, Anna Kunda, Flora Ngwenya, Edward Mazorodze, Roger William and Valentine Vera.

The previous board was chaired by Winston Chitando, who resigned last year following his appointment as Mines and Mining Development minister.

“The necessary procedural steps are now being done to give effect to these appointments,” the Mines and Mining Development ministry said in a statement.

Chitando has so far announced new boards for the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company and Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation.

Government is the largest shareholder in the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange-listed resources firm with a 42% stake.

The second largest shareholder is Nicholas van Hoogstraten with 26% shareholding.

The incoming board has the task to find the key to unlock Hwange, which has been in the doldrums for the past three years despite the company getting new equipment.

The board has to find a successor to Thomas Makore, who left as managing director early this month.