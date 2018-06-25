A concert for a noble cause

The fight against poverty and vulnerability is a never-ending battle.

By Staff Reporter

And it takes a never-ending stream of support to keep it going. Be it large or small, every amount that goes toward the fight is essential.

When local and foreign artistes take to the stage at the Change A Life Concert on August 18, it will be Zimbabweans taking up arms in the war against poverty and vulnerability.

on August 18 all roads will lead to Wingate Golf Club, Harare, for the Change a Life Concert hosted by Impala Car Rental in partnership with the Alfred Dondo Foundation.

South African rapper Nasty C will lead a strong line-up of locals — including Jah Prayzah, Ammara Brown, Ex Q, Takura, DJ Silence and rising hip-hop star King 98.

Proceeds from the show, merchandise and sponsorships, will be donated to the Alfred Dondo Foundation — a charity organisation that looks after 65 orphans in Mashonaland East province.

The Mabala Noise artiste confirmed that he was on his way to Zimbabwe.

“I, Nasty C, will be coming to Zimbabwe for the Change a Life Concert on August 18 at Wingate Golf Club, Harare. Let’s make a date,” he said.

Impala Car Rental events and projects manager Tracy Ngoma said the Change A Life Concert was for a noble cause.

“The purpose and objective of the concert is to raise funds and donations meant to support the beneficiaries of the foundation and also ensure continuity and sustainability of their upkeep,” she said.