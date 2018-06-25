Hospital stops key tests

Harare Central Hospital has stopped carrying out some essential tests on patients after a chemical analyser machine broke down, it has been revealed.

Phyllis Mbanje

A chemical analyser is used for tests on whole blood, serum, plasma, or urine samples and is critical for detecting anomalies in samples collected.

The hospital laboratory, in a memo dated June 19, advised all wards to stop collecting samples.

“Our chemistry analyser is not working. May you please stop collection of biochemistry samples until further notice,” read the memo.

A doctor at the hospital, who refused to be named for fear of victimisation, said the lack of a chemical analyser endangered the lives of patients.

“As doctors when we consult a patient for the first time, we may not have the full picture of what they are suffering from and tests confirm diagnosis and speed up treatment process,” he said.

Harare Hospital, built in 1941 and catering for over 1 500 child deliveries and handling 6 000 casualties per month, has been facing serious operational challenges blamed on poor management.