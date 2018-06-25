Zim Red Cross brings smiles to Gutu student

For many years, life has been hard for Kudakwashe Masunda, a student at Rafamoyo Secondary School in Gutu, who had to be taken to school in a wheelbarrow.

By Staff Reporter

That was his life since he started school. his little sister Lucia took care of him whenever he needed to travel.

A local news organisation brought Masunda’s plight to the world and that has transformed his life.

It was all smiles on Monday last week when the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society (ZRCS) brought a wheelchair and goodies to Masunda.

ZRCS humanitarian ambassador Alick Macheso, handed over the donations.

“Thank you, Zimbabwe. I now want to go to boarding school,” said Masunda.

His sister Lucia thanked everyone for remembering her brother.

“Life has not been good for him and we want to thank Zimbabweans and the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society for this kind gesture,” she said. “I have seen books, groceries and a wheelchair for Kuda. Red Cross has done great and has offered medical assistance through their clinics.”

Their grandmother Gogo Masunda said it was a huge relief for her grandchildren.

“It was a dream come true to see my grandson Kudakwashe getting this assistance because things were not well for me,” she said.

Gogo Masunda thanked ZRCS for its kind gesture to her grandson, saying they should keep up the good job.

“I have heard people saying Red Cross is a good organisation, but I have seen it now. They should keep up the good work,” she said.

Macheso, said God had his own way of doing things and they would continue looking after Kudakwashe.

“We heard about the story and we were touched by Kudakwashe’s situation. God is for everyone and he we will continue to assist him as well as others who are facing the same plight. As Zimbabwe Red Cross Society, our wish is to have everyone assisted,” he said.

Macheso urged the school authorities and Masunda’s guardians not to be discouraged by his situation but encourage him to work hard at school.

“Let us encourage him to work hard at school so that he succeeds in his studies,” he said.

ZRCS secretary-general Maxwell Phiri said they would continue to reach out to societies and assist people.

“When we learnt about his situation through television, we decided as an organisation to assist him with a wheelchair and groceries,” he said.

“As Zimbabwe Red Cross Society, we try to reach out to all communities assisting them by any means possible.”