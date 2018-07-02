Top Menu



Zanu PF’s 4,5 million jobs lie

July 2, 2018 in Local, News

CLAIM: “In the 2013 People’s Election Manifesto, Zanu PF promised to create 2,2 million jobs. Over the past five years, 4,5 million people have been gainfully employed in new jobs in both the informal and formal sectors, with agriculture, mining and manufacturing contributing over 80%.” — Zanu PF 2018 Election Manifesto, page 54.

Controversial data

Zimbabwe’s jobs data has long been a subject of controversy. While many independent analysts often claim that Zimbabwe’s unemployment rate is above 90%, the latest official Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat) data puts the jobless figure at 6,6%.

Even the World Bank, citing International Labour Organisation (ILO) data, puts Zimbabwe’s unemployment rate lower, at  5,2% in 2017.

Similarly, Zimstat defines employment as comprising “all persons aged 15 years and above, who during the last seven days preceding the interview, did some work even for just one hour for pay, profit or family gain, in cash or in kind”.

Zimstat data, while using internationally accepted norms of computing employment, shows that 67% (3,75 million) out of Zimbabwe’s economically active population of 5,6 million (according to the recently released 2017 inter-censal demographic survey) are “own-account workers”.

The ILO defines own-account workers as those who are self-employed and do not engage employees on a continuous basis.

Where are the 4,5 million new jobs?

While Zanu PF claims 4,5 million new jobs have been created since the 2013 elections, official data shows that, as of 2017, just over 5,2 million Zimbabweans were in jobs, according to Zimstat’s broad definition of employment, which includes both formal and informal activity.

This figure is down from the 6,2 million jobs recorded in the 2014 labour survey.

Official data, therefore, shows the labour market has actually shrunk, dramatised by the increase in homemakers and students.

Conclusion

Zanu PF’s claim that the economy has added 4,5 million jobs since the last election is demonstrably false, when scrutinised using government’s own data.

The statistics show that about one million jobs — broadly defined by both Zimstat and ILO — have been lost between 2014 and 2017.

—Zimfact

25 Responses to Zanu PF’s 4,5 million jobs lie

  1. Django Django July 2, 2018 at 12:29 pm #

    Those people were great liars. They lacked what Ed’s new dispensation has

    Reply
  2. Riot July 2, 2018 at 12:32 pm #

    dear editor,

    where did you get the 4.5 million jobs Claim?

    Reply
  3. hondo zvenyika July 2, 2018 at 12:33 pm #

    hahaha this exaggeration is too much, the 4.5 digit discredits the whole aticle

    Reply
  4. Grace Moyo July 2, 2018 at 12:33 pm #

    All of the promises in the 2013 manifesto ddnt come to be save for the food security cluster that ED saved with his Command Agriculture initiative

    Reply
  5. madikizela July 2, 2018 at 12:34 pm #

    liyithathangaphi i4,5 million jobs?

    Reply
  6. Samora July 2, 2018 at 12:35 pm #

    there is a big diference between the RG led ZANUPF and the ED led rebirth, i think we all have seen great change

    Reply
  7. kokerai chisvo July 2, 2018 at 12:35 pm #

    amusimakunyepera ED.

    Reply
  8. Aladin aladin July 2, 2018 at 12:36 pm #

    ZANUPF yakambotinyepera zvayo asi Chamisa is worse, i wouldnt give him a chance not now

    Reply
  9. kamba July 2, 2018 at 12:36 pm #

    matsaga mukuzviwanepi izvozvo

    Reply
  10. Sankra July 2, 2018 at 12:36 pm #

    Check out ZANU PF’s 2018 manifesto and see what achieveble promises are. hahaha vana Mugabe nana Jona vaitipusisa paya

    Reply
  11. Dombo Rakaomarara July 2, 2018 at 12:37 pm #

    manje ndiri kuona muchiitwa zvimwezvo naChamisa. Chamisa is even worse muchaona

    Reply
  12. viruss vigoroso July 2, 2018 at 12:38 pm #

    true cde, its better to deal with people that have seen the mistakes been done from within than to have new errors. ED was there achiona but had no say, Now he is in charge and he knows wat was been done wrong and h is already correcting the mistakes… the SMART manifesto isn’t SMART after all

    Reply
  13. Flame July 2, 2018 at 12:38 pm #

    Umm Umm tichimbomuisreiko Chamisa wacho haa uyo ane rimwe nana Mugabe zve, im told the G40 had a hand in that manifesto

    Reply
  14. cde masango July 2, 2018 at 12:38 pm #

    differentiate between mugabeism and mnangagwaism before you say out your lies

    Reply
  15. Tinokunda July 2, 2018 at 12:39 pm #

    haiwa SMART a plagiarised document here, i will stick hangu to the new dispensation rather than vote for disaster.

    Reply
  16. Grace Moyo July 2, 2018 at 12:39 pm #

    But iwo mamamnifesto awa. Handi makona MDC Alliance yakazongonodzura zvekuSA ndokutotiti oyimanifesto yedu iyi. Vana Chamisa vanoda kutitora semapenzi chaiko

    Reply
  17. cde white July 2, 2018 at 12:40 pm #

    i dont remember ED promising 4,5million job anywhere musamunyepere

    Reply
  18. Dzimbabwe July 2, 2018 at 12:41 pm #

    Why should we countinue to leave in the past

    Reply
  19. Panda July 2, 2018 at 12:41 pm #

    the editor is ryt, 4.5 million jobs a lie cause there was never such a promise so issa lie

    Reply
  20. Chamisa Neria July 2, 2018 at 12:41 pm #

    Manifesto yedu MDC Alliance ine mazimistakes hayo and yakakopewa hayo asi tine vision guys chatisina vatungamiririr chete

    Reply
  21. Dombo July 2, 2018 at 12:42 pm #

    This is new dispensation. So what are you saying

    Reply
  22. zvichapera July 2, 2018 at 12:42 pm #

    standard writers stop turnishng zanu pf’s name please

    Reply
  23. Django Django July 2, 2018 at 12:43 pm #

    But there is no movement without leadership ka hatingasviki, vana veIzirairi vaizosvika here Canaan

    Reply
  24. Blade July 2, 2018 at 12:43 pm #

    Go and ask Mugabe about that

    Reply
  25. April Tafi July 2, 2018 at 12:44 pm #

    Our focus now is on ED not that sorryful history

    Reply

