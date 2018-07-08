Clinic for Chipinge villagers

An activist from a fringe opposition political party has been charged with assault after she allegedly attacked a rival candidate following a dispute over primary elections.

SILAS NKALA

Kudzai Angeline Wambe (34) of the little-known Zimbabwe Partnership for Prosperity (ZIPP) last week appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Gladmore Mushove for allegedly assaulting Mthulisi Lindiwe Ndlovu of Makokoba.

Wambe was allegedly in the company of Tedious Bhuru when they went to Ndlovu’s house on June 9 to negotiate the number of polling stations.

Bhuru was contesting against Ndlovu for the party’s slot to represent Makokoba in the July parliamentary elections.

A dispute arose between the trio and Wambe allegedly assaulted Ndlovu with fists before driving away.