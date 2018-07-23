Rugby fraternity mourns Lupuwana

SABLES player Sandile Lupuwana , who passed away recently in a traffic accident, was given a rousing send-off on Thursday, with the Zimbabwean rugby fraternity coming out in their numbers to pay their last respects to the gifted rugby player.

BY SPORTS REPORTER

The 26-year-old hooker, who was involved in the tragic accident while on his way from Harare to Bulawayo, was buried at West Park Cemetery in Bulawayo.

Lupuwana played for Bulawayo giants Matabeleland Warriors in domestic rugby and was fresh from a successful stint in Germany with Bundesliga side TV Pforzheim during the 2017/2018 season.

While in Germany, Lupuwana, who attended Milton and Churchill high schools, played alongside fellow countrymen Tafadzwa Chitokwindo Manasah Sita, Josh Gando and Antipas Kamkwindo.

He was called up to the Sables squad several times in 2015 and 2016 before finally being handed his Sables debut by former national team coach Cyprian Mandenge in a Rugby Africa Gold Cup match against Senegal last year.

He also made several appearances for the Zimbabwe “A” side, which is affectionately known as the Goshawks.

As tributes continued to pour for the promising rugby star, Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) general manager Sifiso Made described Lupuwana’s death as a huge loss for sport.

“For us ZRU, it is very sad when you lose a youngster of that age who has really put in a lot of effort into trying to attain the highest level of rugby,” Made said.

“I personally knew him, having travelled with him to Zambia with the Zimbabwe “A” side in 2015.”

Lupuwana’s German side also posted a condolence message on their official Facebook page.

“Our thoughts are with his family. We wish you a lot of strength during this difficult time,” the club said.

“We will keep memories of Sandile as a fun-loving, friendly and great comrade,” the club said.