Moyo backs Chamisa

Former Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo has thrown his weight behind MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa and penned a “letter to Matabeleland” urging the region to reject Zanu PF in tomorrow’s elections.

By STAFF REPORTER

Moyo, who fled Zimbabwe during the military takeover of government in November last year that forced former president Robert Mugabe to resign, has been pushing a pro-Chamisa campaign on social media for several weeks.

In the letter titled Vote for Nelson Chamisa for Matabeleland To Have Good Hope, Again, After 38 Years of Fear, Moyo said tomorrow’s election presented the region with the best chance to enjoy “independence”.

“The army-run Zanu PF is bent on dividing Matabeleland,” he wrote. “They spent most of today [yesterday] distributing flyers exalting some 10 reasons why the region should vote against inevitable change.

“Matebeleland cannot afford to throw away the presidential vote by allowing its vote to be divided by [President Emmerson] Mnangagwa through his sponsored candidates.”

Moyo said Chamisa was the best candidate in the presidential election.

“Voting for a person who we love and respect, but who has no chance of winning the national election for the presidency will be an irresponsible betrayal of the country,” he added, in apparent reference to MDC-T candidate Thokozani Khupe.

“Worse such a vote would provoke the tears of the dead massacred during Gukurahundi.”

Chamisa is also being supported by a number of former Zanu PF politicians that were expelled from the party for backing Mugabe.

Former Home Affairs minister Dumiso Dabengwa has also endorsed the youthful politician.