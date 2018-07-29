No end to Mukamba-Mutasa standoff

There seems to be no end to the standoff between coach Lloyd Mutasa and errant player Denver Mukamba (pictured left) as Dynamos are desperate to find a solution before the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League transfer window closes on Tuesday.

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

Dynamos are looking to register the player for the second half of the season, but Mutasa seems to be reluctant to embrace the delinquent player he refused to give another chance at the start of the season.

The new executive is understood to be trying to persuade Mutasa to register the player for the second half of the season and were until late yesterday yet to come up with a final position.

One thing certain is that the Glamour Boys are looking to make additions to the squad, with resolving the Mukamba case a priority.

None of the Dynamos leadership as well Mutasa was available on their mobile phones to comment by the time of going to print.

But an insider confirmed that there was a meeting to bring an end to the matter yesterday.

“After concluding the Brett Amidu deal, Dynamos are looking to make a couple more signings before the Tuesday deadline,” the insider told Standardsport.

“Right now the executive is in a meeting with coach Mutasa to decide on Mukamba.

“We are just waiting for the outcome from that meeting and it appears as if an agreement will be made today (yesterday).

“Then we will know whether Denver is part of the team or not. But it is likely that he will be registered for the second half of the season.”

The 2012 Soccer Star of the Year spent the last four months on loan at CAPS United where he scored a couple of goals, including one against Dynamos in the Harare Derby.

Mukamba just inexplicably disappeared from CAPS United training over a month ago and never returned, prompting the club to send him back to DeMbare.