Chapungu, Byo Chiefs share spoils

CHAPUNGU extended their unbeaten run since the start of the second half of the season to four matches after sharing the spoils with Bulawayo Chiefs in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter at Ascot stadium yesterday.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

Chapungu’s season had been filled with discontent and frustration under Tendai Chikuni, but after roping in Rodwell Dhlakama, the ship has been steadied, as they have started to pick crucial points.

Yesterday it looked rosy as Chapungu had an encouraging start with better ball possession in the first stanza.

The airmen stroked the ball around confidently during the early exchanges and that poise was personified by Allan Tavarwisa in the fifth minute when he nodded the ball home into the top-right corner from Emmanuel Chitauro’s freekick to beat goalie Winston Chiwetu.

The visitors then reduced the deficit in the 22nd minute through Stanley Ngala, who connected the ball home with a superb diving header from a delightful corner kick whipped in by Gracious Muleya.

The hosts improved after the break, looking a little more convincing in defence, but their strikeforce proved to be the biggest letdown.

Chapungu coach Rodwell Dhlakama was disappointed by his team’s failure to capitalise on home advantage.

“I am disappointed with the way we played, and failing to use home advantage, it’s disheartening,” he said.

“We should maximise on such games and get many points because as we go into the home stretch, teams will be fighting for the championship while others fight for survival. We just need to go back to the drawing board.”

His counterpart Garthly Chipuka was satisfied with taking a point away from home.

“If you gain a point against a team that is also in the relegation fight, then you have a feeling of relief. Our main goal is still in line and we are satisfied. today, we tried our best, but Tavarwisa was giving us problems and we were lucky to survive his attacks,” he said.

Teams:

Bulawayo Chiefs: W Chiwetu, S Nyahwa, M Mkolo, S Mhlanga, A Tandi, T Muzuva, G Muleya, F Matare, S Ngala, P Chikwende, S Dube.

Chapungu: T Shumba, T Khumbuyani, E Chitauro, C Kwaramba, B Mbavarira, M Muchingami, I Nyoni (C Rupiya, 50’), J James, A Tavarwisa (O Mukuradare 73’), B Mugoni, E Chirape.