Moyo is Miss Midlands Show

TWENTY-TWO-YEAR-OLD Tinokunda Moyo was recently crowned Miss Midlands Show 2018 after shrugging off challenges from a dozen other models at the just-ended provincial agricultural show in Gweru.

Brenna Matendere in Gweru

The contestants were drawn mainly from tertiary institutions in the province.

The pageantry entered its second edition this year after its maiden showcase last year.

Moyo is a Geography and Environmental Studies student at Midlands State University (MSU). She lives in Mkoba 18, Gweru.

Nicole Sakubani came short of taking the crown, but was chosen the first princess, while Panashe Mubayiwa was the second princess.

The 2018 Miss Personality prize went to 21-year-old Zeynah Oppah Mozhendi, a Psychology student at MSU.

Prizes to the tune of $2 500 were sponsored by prominent business establishments, TM Group and Homelife Electricals and Furniture.

Speaking after landing the coveted title, Moyo said her success was due to hard work and called upon other aspiring models to take up the challenge and believe in themselves.

“I worked for this success and my message to other girls is that just believe in yourself and discover the greatness in you,” she said.

Nyasha Gonese, the public relations and marketing executive of TM Group, said his organisation believed in empowering the girl child so that she would be her own boss.

“The economy is not very fine and so we want these girls to use their talents to earn a living. If sponsorship does not come along, the country will be at loss of talent. We have a broader agenda as TM group to unroll more major sponsorships for arts players,” he said.

Betty Matutu, the marketing executive for Homelife Electricals and Furniture, emphasised that her company was for the empowerment of the girl child.

“The girls are coming from various colleges and so if we sponsor them like this, it will be encouraging for the others to come forward and showcase their talents. As a company, we also need to give back to the community,” she said.