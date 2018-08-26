Mutare Afro-pop star drops Panado video

A RISING Mutare-based Afro-pop musician who suffered two heartbreaks since launching his music career in 2012 says he is moving ahead after releasing a video of the song Panado.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Michael Takudzwa Mabasa, known in the music circles as Flot Boi, told The Standard Style recently that he was “abandoned” by his band members in 2015, forcing him to take a sabbatical for two years.

He said during that same period he was ditched by his girlfriend.

However, the musician said he was now determined to move on. In April he marked his return with the release of a new album titled Panado, which carries five tracks.

Mabasa collaborated with Soul Jah Love on one of the songs titled Ruwaremoyo. Some of the songs were recorded in Harare and these are Zunde, Cindrella, Malaika and Kwapisa.

To cap what looks like a fine comeback, Mabasa has unleashed a video of the song Panado, which he believes will break onto the international scene.

The video was shot by the late Morris Masawi in Beira and Macuti in Mozambique.

Mabasa said the message contained in the song Panado was to show his fans that he needed some pain killers after he was left in the cold by his girlfriend.

“We formed a group in 2012 called Externals and I was the leader of that group. However, we separated in 2015 as the other members got married and they told me that they wanted to focus on their families,” Mabasa said.

“I suffered a heartbreak and I could not take it because we had developed a bond as a group.

“During that same time my girlfriend whom I was hoping to marry abandoned me. It was just a nightmare.”

Mabasa said his music was receiving a lot of support as evidenced by his recent shows.

“I have been having shows across Manicaland province in areas such as as Odzi, Nyanga and Watsomba, among others,” he said.

“I have been performing at corporate events and the support is out of this world.”

Mabasa said he was working with a number of top artistes such as Silent Killer and Sandra Ndebele on some collaborations.

He described his music as a fusion of rhumba and house music.

The musician said he idolises Democratic Republic of Congo rhumba sensation Kofi Olomide and Nigerian star musician P Square.