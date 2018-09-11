Salvation is a full package

WHEN you purchase a ticket to travel by plane, you cannot then say you will carry some food in a lunch tin because you do not have extra money to buy food during the flight. The money you pay for the ticket covers everything –– including food and your return, sometimes, if it is a return ticket.

Divineinsight BY PHILLIP CHIDAVAENZI

This simply means the payment you make for the ticket covers everything so you get a full package.

What am I getting at? I am trying to unveil the full significance of salvation. There is no way God will save your soul and not heal your body. The package that contained your salvation is the same package that contains your healing.

If you really believe that Jesus has saved you, then by the same faith, you must also believe that He has healed your body –– and wants you healed.

The prophet Isaiah expounds this principle beautifully in Isaiah 53:4-5 (KJV): “Surely he hath borne our griefs, and carried our sorrows: yet we did esteem him stricken, smitten of God, and afflicted. But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed.”

Isaiah’s prophecy demonstrates how Christ dealt with both sin and physical sickness. This is the full package of salvation. Jesus was wounded so that you could be saved, and bruised so that his stripes could bring you healing. So, if you can believe that you are saved, you must also believe that you are –– or can be –– healed.

According to TL Osborn in Biblical Healing, healing “is part of God’s gift of salvation for you”. (pp239) If you can believe that God has saved you, therefore, then you must also believe that He has healed you. In the Bible, salvation (forgiveness of sin) and healing are always presented in the same breath. James 5:14-15 (NIV): “Is anyone among you sick? Let them call the elders of the church to pray over them and anoint them with oil in the name of the Lord. And the prayer offered in faith will make the sick person well; the lord will raise them up. If they have sinned, they will be forgiven.”

We also see something almost similar in the gospel of Mark 2:5, 10-11 (KJV): “When Jesus saw their faith, he said unto the sick of the palsy, Son, thy sins are forgiven thee…

But that ye may know that the Son of man hath power on earth to forgive sins, (he saith to the sick of the palsy,) I say unto thee, arise, and take up thy bed, and go thy way into thine house.”

Physical healing is part and parcel of Jesus’ redemptive work at Calvary. Jesus did not only shed his blood for the sin of mankind, but spiritual deliverance and physical healing, too. Jesus has never changed. The Bible says he is the same yesterday, today and forever. (Hebrews 13:8). Because He still saves all that call on his name, he still heals those that come to him for healing.

The payment for your healing was paid in full at Calvary. A believer in Jesus Christ should have just as much confidence that God will heal their bodies as they have that God has saved their soul and will forgive their sins. A believer is not a sick person trying to talk God into a healing miracle.

Over 2 000 years ago, Jesus bore our sins at Calvary so we might live unto righteousness. You can have the same confidence that Jesus has provided for your physical healing, as you have that He provided for the remission of your sins.

Phillip Chidavaenzi is the author of several books including Walking in the Spirit (2017) and Give Me Souls, Or I Die! (2018). He can be contacted on pchidavaenzi@newsday.co.zw