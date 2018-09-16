The reality of spiritual regeneration

ONE of the critical things that differentiate Christianity as a faith from the religions of the world is that it is underpinned by “spiritual regeneration”.

Divineinsight BY PHILLIP CHIDAVAENZI

Spiritual regeneration speaks to recreation. If you decide to join some religion, you are expected to reform your ways. In other words, you have to put effort in realigning your conduct to what these religions now expect of you. These may include abstaining from certain foods or praying at specifically certain times of the day.

But when it comes to Christianity, It’s not about self-effort. It’s a work of the Spirit of God. You’re not reformed, but you’re recreated. 2 Corinthians 5:17, “Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.”

If you are a new — and not reformed — creature, it means you have never existed before. You are no longer the same person you were before you got born again although you may look alike. That person, that “old man” whom Paul tells us was “crucified with Him” (Christ) in Romans 6:6, doesn’t exist anymore.

It is that old man who would have been susceptible to generational curses, but because he has been regenerated, it means he belongs to a new generation, or he has new genes, and he lives above all the bloodline issues associated with his biological family.

Regeneration, therefore, is a form of spiritual genetic engineering. In simple terms, genetic re-engineering or genetic modification or manipulation is the changing of genetic make-up of cells, including the transfer of genes within and across species boundaries to produce improved, often high quality organisms.

This means when you were created, your spiritual genetic make-up was susceptible to the wiles of the devil, but through salvation, that genetic make-up was improved so that it’s no longer vulnerable to biological manipulations through sicknesses and infirmity that pursue a family’s bloodline.

If you understand this revelation, it means if your family has been bound by things such as poor eyesight, high blood pressure, diabetes etc, you can decide to walk out of that bondage when you make Jesus Christ the Lord of your life.

John 9:1-4, “And as Jesus passed by, he saw a man which was blind from his birth. And his disciples asked him, saying, Master, who did sin, this man, or his parents, that he was born blind? Jesus answered, Neither hath this man sinned, nor his parents: but that the works of God should be made manifest in him. I must work the works of him that sent me, while it is day: the night cometh, when no man can work.”

I want you to pay attention to the question the disciples asked Jesus: is this man’s blindness a result of his father’s sin? To simplify the question further: isn’t this a generational curse? It is quite interesting that the disciples would ask this question. They understood what their law said: Numbers 14:18, “The Lord is long suffering, and of great mercy, forgiving iniquity and transgression, and by no means clearing the guilty, visiting the iniquity of the fathers upon the children unto the third and fourth generation.”

These people knew of a God who punished the sins of the fathers to the third and fourth generation. Now, what is further interesting was that Jesus didn’t bother to answer the question, and simply stated what he was going to do — to open the man’s eyes!

By the same principle, rather than bothering with generational curses, we are called to teach believers to understand that Jesus’ sacrifice on the cross is the answer to every generational or bloodline curse. The cure for this is repentance, faith in Christ and a life consecrated to the Lord.

I’m persuaded to believe that generational curses are part and parcel of the works of the devil. But what I love is that one of the reasons Jesus came was so that he could destroy the machinations of the devil. 1 John 3:8, “He that committeth sin is of the devil; for the devil sinneth from the beginning. For this purpose the Son of God was manifested, that he might destroy the works of the devil.”

Now, if the works of the devil have been destroyed, what business do generational curses have afflicting you? What greater deliverance will you need than that which Christ has already accomplished on the cross? Think about this.

Phillip Chidavaenzi is the author of several books including Walking in the Spirit (2017) and Give Me Souls, Or I Die! (2018). He can be contacted on pchidavaenzi@newsday.co.zw