The Boundary readies for summer

Cricket lovers who thronged Bulawayo’s Queens Sports Club recently for the five-day- long one-day international tournament pitting Zimbabwe and Pakistan, were treated not to just an exciting game of cricket, but also to fun and drinks with the launch of a new bar, lounge and restaurant — The Boundary.

By Sindiso Dube

The joint’s name is derived from the cricket concept of boundary or edge of the playing field, or a scoring shot where the ball is hit to or beyond that point.

Located at Queens sports club’s Towers section (VIP section), the place trebles as a lounge, bar and restaurant. It gives cricket lovers a swift passage to the VIP and VVIP section for the games, making it easy to buy their favourite drinks and food whilst enjoying the game.

Besides watching cricket matches, the place is a perfect rendezvous for breakfast and lunch meals as well as dinners.

“We want this eatery to be a good spot for eateries and also for people to hang out on a good day,” said Dumi Madzivanyathi, who runs the joint.

“From the response we have received since we opened a month ago, all I can say is that it’s been great and I thank everyone who has made their way here and also those who are coming in for meals during the day and for dinners.

“Bulawayo has successfully hosted cricket matches; it’s been good hosting foreign visitors and also locals making their way from different cities and towns.

“As we get into another season [summer], we are ready to rock Bulawayo. We want to give our patrons clean and exclusive fun.”

Besides the exclusivity, good music and secure parking lots, The Boundary is home to good food like prawns and platters and cold drinks, cocktails such as Mojito, Cosmo and many more beverages that are made by a juice and cocktail maker from the bar.

The Boundary chief chef Emmanuel Mangwendeza says they want to make the joint a tourism destination in Bulawayo.

“We are trying to introduce a concept that people will travel from across the country and all the way from Mozambique, South Africa and other regional countries. We want to make Bulawayo a tourism destination through our international dishes,” he said.

The 10-year experienced Mangwendeza studied Food and Beverages in South Africa before doing another course in Hotel Management.

Upon his return to Zimbabwe, he studied for a Tourism and Hospitality diploma at Bulawayo Polytechnic College.

The Boundary becomes the latest plush bar to be introduced in Bulawayo after Zarah Lounge and Crystal, which are located in the city centre.