Mine worker killed over beer

A 42-year-old Mvuma mine worker was allegedly murdered by three colleagues in cold blood during a beer brawl and his body was dumped in a 20-metre-deep shaft.

Jonathan Mpofu (42), of Mawize Village, Chitanhi, Mhondoro, was employed at Shapa mine in Mvuma, Midlands acting police spokesperson Ethel Mukwende said.

Mukwende said on the fateful day at around 9:30pm, Mpofu was drinking beer at Zagija bar in Nyikavanhu with two other workmates.

One of the suspects, Victor Mukono, grabbed a beer belonging to Mpofu’s friend and began scolding him for showing off at the beer outlet.

“Mukono then demanded that the friend buy him beer and that’s when Mpofu intervened and the three suspects ganged up on him and began strangling and slapping him,” she said.

Mukwende said during the brawl, the co-workers fled the scene leaving Mpofu being assaulted.

The following day at around 8am, one of Mpofu’s workmates discovered his lifeless body in the 20-metre-deep mine shaft.

Mpofu’s body was found with a big cut at the back and slight cuts on his neck.

One suspect, Luckmore Nzombe (30) from Tongogara, has been arrested in connection with the murder. Mukono (32) and another suspect only identified as Learny are still at large. — Brenna Matendere