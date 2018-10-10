Harare council reacts to Chivandire sisters’ call for clean environment

Following a video published by The Standard online, where two young environment enthusiasts, Mukundi Chivandire (10) and Waishe Chivandire (7), urged Harare City Council to clear a huge pile of rubbish that had accumulated at Kilwinning shopping centre, the city’s waste management department deployed trucks and cleaned up the place last week on Sunday.

By Style Reporter

The two Dominican Convent pupils, who have become clean environment stars after they championed a massive clean-up campaign at Africa Unity Square in Harare’s central business district (CBD) last year, have since produced another video, thanking the council, and urging them to continue with the clean-up exercise across the city, which has experienced a cholera outbreak that has so far killed 45.

“We thank the city council for cleaning up the shopping centre and we hope they do that in all areas so that cholera can be a thing of the past,” said Mukundi.

Harare City Council said: “We are making very good progress in the clean-up exercise to clear all the dumped heaps of rubbish and we are working towards reverting to the scheduled programmes.

“The unclogging of drainage systems is an ongoing exercise and we are happy that this year we might not experience the same flooding in the CBD as in the past years.”