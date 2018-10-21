Can wisdom be a defence against a situation?

IN the Bible, Daniel the prophet stands out because of the immense wisdom and deep insight that he possessed. The Bible records that he had the ability to dissolve doubts and solve all manner of problems.

Divineinsight BY HUMPHREY MTANDWA

According to the scriptures, wisdom is valued at the same level as money. So, what money can do, wisdom can do as well. People often think the only way for them to come out of difficult situations is through money. But wisdom can place them above those tough situations and problems.

The most striking thing is what the Bible says in Ephesians 3:10 (NLT) that “God’s purpose in all this was to use the church to display his wisdom in its rich variety to all the unseen rulers and authorities in the heavenly places”.

Can the church possess such wisdom, and if it does, are its members functioning in it? The scripture says God’s purpose was for the church to display the many facets of his wisdom. This has to leave you with a litany of questions: what kind of wisdom is being talked about and how different is it from the wisdom of the world?

If Daniel, through the wisdom he had, could dissolve all doubts, how much more now that the Christian has been imparted with even greater wisdom? Even angels will be dumbfounded when one begins to function in this wisdom. Paul, the apostle Paul, further says in 1 Corinthians 6:3 (KJV): “Know ye not that we shall judge angels? How much more things that pertain to this life?” To be a judge, one must possess great knowledge and insight on the law.

Jesus said he was greater than Solomon, yet the same Bible says we inherited a greater life than that which Jesus walked with during his earthly ministry. Could it be that believers possess so much wisdom that they have not tapped into it? Can a man of wisdom struggle with the most basic of issues? The Bible speaks of a man who saved a city through wisdom.

The solution to your life or even issues in your nation is found in men and women of wisdom. If worldly wisdom is compared to money in regard to its accomplishments, imagine how much more we can accomplish through heavenly wisdom?

This wisdom leaves angels desiring to see and learn more. No wonder why Apostle Paul wondered that the Corinthian believers were failing to judge very simple matters when God had endowed them with the responsibility to judge angels.

The word manifold is compared to the characteristics that a diamond, or even a multi-coloured object, possesses. So, the Bible says we are to display God’s wisdom in this manner. Daniel had so much wisdom that he was an adviser to four kings. How much influence can a believer have and how much change can they bring into their family, ministry, nation and the world?

The world is in need of men of wisdom and angels are eager to see you function in this wisdom. Apostle Paul says in Romans 8:19 (KJV): “For the earnest expectation of the creature waiteth for the manifestation of the sons of God.” In other words, creation is in pain and needs you to mature enough to liberate it.

God wants leaders that possess this wisdom to govern the nations. Imagine if Daniel could solve all problems and he did not carry as much wisdom as you have. As a believer, you are carrying the solution to many of the problems that the world is grappling with including diseases like HIV. The cure to many such diseases is locked in a Christian doctor, but he needs to tap into the wisdom of God.

Christians in leadership and top government positions can tap into this wisdom. You have that wisdom in you, but it is dormant and needs you to be aware of it and to activate it through God’s Spirit.

Apostle Humphrey Mtandwa is the founder and senior pastor of Voice of Triumph in Harare. He has written several books including The Enoch Generation and Theophany. He blogs at www.mtandwa.blogspot.com