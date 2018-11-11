I sing praise to my God, says Sibanda

Upcoming gospel musician Khumbulani Sibanda says God has saved him from many nasty experiences from early childhood to the present day. he, however, singles out a road accident where he says he saw “the hand of the Almighty”.

By Style Reporter

Sibanda, who is a policeman based in Harare, told The Standard Style last week that God helps him, protects him and looks after him, unsolicited. This has compelled him to pen songs thanking him.

“I am singing gospel music because in 2007 I was involved in a car accident where I saw the hand of God. I am singing because I want to thank the Lord for what he has done for me over the years,” he said.

Inspired by South African gospel musicians like the late Sfiso Ncwane and Sipho Makhabane, Sibanda, who is backed by the group Hossana Gospel Singers, has released an album titled Tinorarama Nekutenda.

“Last year I received a prophecy from a certain white man who talked about my gifted voice, but I didn’t take it seriously. This year at the Easter conference I received the same prophecy from a different person that has seen me sitting down and writing songs,” he said.

“My debut album is called Tinorarama Nekutenda and carries five tracks. I am not yet popular, but I hope very soon my music will be played on radio stations,” he said.

Songs on the album, which was produced at Red Diamond Studio, include the title track Power Mighty, Restoration, Church Ziva and He Has the Power.

Sibanda said his wish was to share the stage with the big names of gospel music.

“I wish to perform with the giants in gospel music both locally and internationally. I am yet to take my music to the people, but I believe my music will have a great impact in the lives of Christians and non-Christians.