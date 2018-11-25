Don’t give in, don’t give up

ANYTHING that is of value goes through a process. The amount of heat required to make a gold vessel is different from that required to make a plastic vessel. The intensity of pressure used to mould you determines the type of destiny you carry. Some have short-circuited these processes and stopped God’s hand from moulding them to be unique individuals.

Divine insight BY HUMPHREY MTANDWA

Every great man or woman has a story to tell. At times during the moulding, one may not understand fully the workings of God. One unique testimony is that of Econet Wireless founder Strive Masiyiwa. His testimony echoes throughout Africa. How he fought his own government when it tried to stop him from starting his mobile company. For over five years, he fought the government in court. How many of us would have been that bold and fearless?

The move put him and his family in danger, but he was determined to see the fulfilment of his vision. There were probably times when he felt like giving up. Those in Zimbabwe can relate better to his testimony. Many feel the government has stolen their opportunities and left them with not so many options but then, if Masiyiwa succeeded in this same environment you also can succeed. In a nation with over 90% unemployment some ask: can a man have a luxury of believing the fulfilment of the dream they have?

The Bible tells the story of a dreamer and his name was Joseph. Even though God had shown him in a dream his prophetic destiny, it seemed like just a dream because those he saw bowing to him in the dream sold him off into slavery. Years would pass before the fulfilment of this vision. I feel like telling someone that don’t lose hope. All great people go through a process, imagine if Masiyiwa had given up. There are so many people waiting for the fulfilment of that dream that was released to you. His dream now houses so many other people’s dreams, others now dream of being employed at Econet.

Joseph’s dream was not for his brothers to bow to him, but it symbolised him being a saviour to his family. When we start off without visions, at times we may misinterpret the purpose. The EcoCash platform has been a life-saver to many people in Zimbabwe during serious cash shortages and Econet has also become the biggest taxpayer. So this vision outgrew the purpose the founder had when he launched it. Many times when God gives a vision if told us all about it we would not believe Him.

Imagine that when the government was fighting Masiyiwa, they did not know he would probably be their biggest taxpayer. It is just like when Joseph’s brothers sold him, they did not realise he would be used to save them and their wives. Every great vision faces resistance, especially from those it will benefit the most. Don’t give up and keep focused on accomplishing your vision. “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” (Jeremiah 29:11)

God saw the difficulties Joseph would go through so he put in his character the strength needed to stand until the fulfilment of the word. Masiyiwa could have thought of giving up, but God would send people at the right time to encourage him, he also had a supportive wife who stood with him and encouraged him to continue believing.

God has predestined you for greatness, don’t give up.

Have a blessed week!

Humphrey Mtandwa is the founder of Voice of Triumph in Harare. He has written several books including The Enoch Generation, Truthfulness and Theophany. He blogs at mtandwa.blogspot.com