Mugabe unable to walk: ED

President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday revealed that his predecessor Robert Mugabe is now unable to walk, an indication that the 94-year-old’s health continues to deteriorate.

By Everson Mushava

Mnangagwa told a Zanu PF rally in Zvimba’s Murombedzi area that Mugabe was receiving medical treatment in Singapore and would return home this week.

“He is now old. Of course, he now is unable to walk, but whatever he asks for we will provide,” he said.

Mnangagwa said Mugabe had been unwell in Singapore, but he was informed that he would return home on Friday.

Mugabe left Singapore almost two months ago.

“We are looking after him. He is the founding father of the nation of Zimbabwe. He is our founding father of a free Zimbabwe,” Mnangagwa said.

“For two months now, he has been in Singapore receiving treatment. He was supposed to come back home on October 25, but his health was not yet good.

“But I have received a message just now that he is now getting better and will come back on 30 November.”

Last week marked a year after Mugabe was forced to step down following a coup.

Mnangagwa became president on November 24 last year, ending Mugabe’s 37-year rule.